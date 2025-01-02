E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Land dispute claims two lives in Gilgit

Jamil Nagri Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:01am

GILGIT: Two people were killed and six injured in an exchange of fire between relatives over a land dispute in Gilgit on Wednesday.

According to police, the land dispute between the two groups in Gludas village triggered an armed clash, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

The injured, including a woman, were shifted to Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital in Gilgit. Those killed in the armed clash were identified as Muhammad Faqir and Ghulam Rasool.

Danyor police registered a case and further investigation was under way.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

