Three killed in Sohbatpur tribal clash

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Four people were killed and three injured in an armed clash between rival groups of Khosa tribe in Sohbatpur area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Police said that the two groups clashed in Hairdin area of Sohbatpur over a land dispute.

The gunmen took positions and fired at each other using automatic weapons. The firing, which continued for two hours, resulted in the killing of three tribesmen.

According to Sohbatpur SSP Muhammad Yousaf Bhangar, the two groups had multiple verbal spats in the last week.

The police cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Hussian, Manzoor Hussain and Haq Nawaz while the injured included Mooj Din and Abdul Majeed.

Police vacated the pickets set up by both sides for firing and deployed more personnel to avert further clashes.

In Jhal Magsi, an armed man opened fire in Gheela Lashar area, killing one person and injuring another.

Police said the body and injured were shifted to the hospital, where the deceased was identified as Abdul Majeed.

The injured man, his son-in-law, was said to be in critical condition.

Separately, armed thieves broke into six shops in a mobile market in Dera Murad Jamali on Tuesday night and looted smartphones.

The shopkeepers and members of the traders’ association later blocked the Sindh-Balochistan and burnt tyres.

The police have registered a case against unknown robbers and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025