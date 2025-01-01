ISLAMABAD: The Co­­mpetition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) impo­sed penalties worth Rs275 mi­­llion on companies in­­v­olved in anti-competitive practices during 2024.

In a statement, the regulator said these actions underscored CCP’s efforts to ensure fair competition in the market.

The penalised companies were found guilty of cartelisation, collusion, and deceptive marketing in various sectors, including paint, pharmaceuticals, dairy products, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The commission also issued 32 showcause noti­ces to companies across sectors such as fertiliser, real estate, education, pu­­blic procurement in pow­er distribution companies, pharmaceuticals and FMCG.

Additionally, the commission launched seven new inquiries into industries like transportation, telecommunication, construction and FMCG fir­ms for suspected cartelisation and collusion.

Several companies involved in sectors such as the transportation of edible oil, telecommunications, electric fan manufacturing, and construction were also found to be in violation of anti-competitive laws.

