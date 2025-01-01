E-Paper | January 01, 2025

Envoys converge on capital for high-level huddle

Dawn Report Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 11:04am
OUTGOING US Ambassador Donald Blome meets Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Min­is­ter Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan’s envoys at key multilateral and bilateral missions.

Foreign Secretary Amna Balo­­ch and senior Foreign Office officials also attended the meeting.

According to the offici­­al Associated Press of Pa­­kistan, the Envoys shared their assessments and vie­ws on regional and global developments and inputs for foreign policy priorities for 2025 and beyond.

In his keynote address, the foreign minister sha­red the vision of a dynamic foreign policy in its bilateral and multilateral dimensions.

He underscored Pakis­­­tan’s commitment to stre­ngthening its relations with countries around the world and urged the envoys to play their role in enhancing the country’s global profile and developing international partnerships.

Separately, outgoing US Amb­a­­ssador Donald Blo­­­me on Tues­day reiterated the commitment of the US to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms and growth.

The diplomat on Tuesday paid a farewell call on Federal Min­ister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aur­angzeb at the Finance Di­­vision.

Ambassador Blome ex­­p­ressed his appreciation for the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and economic collaboration.

Senator Aurangzeb briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s econo­mic outlook, emphasising the go­­vernment’s reform agenda aim­ed at achieving macroeconomic stability and ending the boom-and-bust cycle through export-led growth. He highlighted the key sectors of the economy where reforms are being pursued to foster sustainable growth.

The minister expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF. Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.

Bakhtawar Mian in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2025

