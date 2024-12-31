Hub sit-in ends after release of missing persons

KHUZDAR: The family members and workers of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) ended their 30-hour-long sit-in on the Quetta-Karachi Highway in Hub following the return of missing persons Zubair Baloch and Jamal Baloch.

Following their arrests two days ago, the family members, along with BYC leaders and supporters, had blocked the highway in the Bhawani area of Hub, placing barricades and disrupting all traffic between Sindh and Balochistan.

Local authorities had engaged in negotiations with the protesters, urging them to end the blockade. However, the protesters had refused to clear the highway until Zubair and Jamal were released.

The protest came to an end once Zubair and Jamal were freed, allowing traffic to resume on the highway.

