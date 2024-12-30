Govt to launch 5-year National Economic Transformation plan tomorrow: Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday announced that the government will launch the National Economic Transformation Plan for the next five years tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

During a 2022 briefing, Iqbal presented the former government’s four-point plan for revitalising the economy which included increasing exports, encouraging foreign investment, improving the tax-to-GDP ratio, and dealing with the loss-making, government-owned industries.

Earlier in April, Prime Min­i­s­ter Shehbaz Sharif called for the creation of a comprehensive five-year strategy to double the country’s exports and underscored the importance of a collaborative approach, asking the Min­is­try of Trade to devise the exports strategy in consultation with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

“The transformation plan is based upon several factors which need to be addressed and achieved if Pakistan wants to develop and progress in future,” the minister said while addressing a ceremony of the 47th Specialised Training Programme of Pakistan Administration Service in Lahore, according to the report.

The minister emphasised focusing the country’s resources on promoting an export-based economy and developing e-commerce like automation, nanotechnology and artificial technology which will “reshape the future economics.

“Pakistan will have to blend its human resources with emerging technologies,” he was quoted as saying.

Iqbal also urged the civil servants to utilise all their capabilities to better manage public issues, as civil service is a huge responsibility, rather than just a job, the report said.