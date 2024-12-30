E-Paper | December 30, 2024

Govt to launch 5-year National Economic Transformation plan tomorrow: Iqbal

Dawn.com Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 04:48pm

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday announced that the government will launch the National Economic Transformation Plan for the next five years tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

During a 2022 briefing, Iqbal presented the former government’s four-point plan for revitalising the economy which included increasing exports, encouraging foreign investment, improving the tax-to-GDP ratio, and dealing with the loss-making, government-owned industries.

Earlier in April, Prime Min­i­s­ter Shehbaz Sharif called for the creation of a comprehensive five-year strategy to double the country’s exports and underscored the importance of a collaborative approach, asking the Min­is­try of Trade to devise the exports strategy in consultation with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

“The transformation plan is based upon several factors which need to be addressed and achieved if Pakistan wants to develop and progress in future,” the minister said while addressing a ceremony of the 47th Specialised Training Programme of Pakistan Administration Service in Lahore, according to the report.

The minister emphasised focusing the country’s resources on promoting an export-based economy and developing e-commerce like automation, nanotechnology and artificial technology which will “reshape the future economics.

“Pakistan will have to blend its human resources with emerging technologies,” he was quoted as saying.

Iqbal also urged the civil servants to utilise all their capabilities to better manage public issues, as civil service is a huge responsibility, rather than just a job, the report said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...
Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...