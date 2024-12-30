Two gunned down Sanjavi tehsil

QUETTA: Two people were gunned down by unknown armed men in Gharab union council of Sanjavi tehsil, on Sunday.

Levies officials said the victims, identified as Ajab Khan and Saleem, were on their way home when the armed men opened fire and killed them on the spot.

Levies shifted bodies to the district hospital Loralai for medicolegal formalities.

The cause of the killing was not known so far.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024