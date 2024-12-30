Four security men injured in D.I. Khan suicide attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four security personnel were injured in a suicide attack on a joint post of police and security forces on Dera-Tank road, on Saturday night.

Sources said the suicide bomber in a vehicle targeted the Kanori post in tehsil Kulachi, leaving four security personnel injured and causing a significant damage to the security post.

Armed gunmen, who were following the suicide bomber in a rickshaw, opened fire on the security post, they said. However, security personnel effectively retaliated, they said, adding that the terrorists managed to flee.

Sources said the vehicle used by the suicide bomber originally belon­ged to the communication and works department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. They said terrorists had snatched the government vehicle on Dec 10.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces from Hathala, Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank arrived at the scene soon after the botched attack.

The injured security personnel were evacuated and shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan, for medical treatment.

Also, a search operation was launched by police and security forces in the area to apprehend the attackers.

