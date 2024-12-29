Two terrorists killed in Bannu after attack on police

LAKKI MARWAT: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with police after a patrol party of the township police station came under attack near the Central Jail in Bannu on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said that a police party was on a routine patrol duty in the area when they came under attack, which left one of the policemen injured.

He said the police retaliated, triggering a fierce gunfight.

“During the exchange of fire, police neutralised two assailants,” he maintained.

Later, their bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for identification, he added.

Gun attack on FC post in Lower South Waziristan foiled

The official said that the injured cop was hospitalised and his condition was out of danger.

District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed visited the DHQ hospital and inquired after the wounded policeman.

“After the encounter, police have beefed up security in the district with increasing patrolling on busy roads and arteries,” the official said, adding that the cops have been directed to be vigilant and alert and to keep a check on movements of suspects in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Attack on FC post

On the other hand, armed forces repulsed an attack on a security post of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Toi Khulla tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Saturday night.

Sources said terrorists carried out a gun attack on the FC post, but due to timely response by the security forces, the attack was foiled and the terrorists fled.

The sources explained that an exchange of fire took place, which continued for hours. During the fierce clash, light and heavy weapons were used. While the terrorists fled the area, no casualties were reported among the security persons, they said.

The attack on the FC post came as a grim reminder of the ambush on a security post in Makin, South Waziristan Upper, where 16 personnel embraced martyrdom.

The local population is worried about the escalating violence in South Waziristan Lower, South Waziris­tan Upper, and North Waziristan.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024