64 girls graduate from Turbat cadet college

Behram Baloch Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 07:04am

GWADAR: Sixty-four girl cadets have been awarded degrees after successfully completing their two-year course at the passing-out parade of the second batch from Sheikhan Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College, Turbat.

Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Commander 12 Corps, was the chief guest at the ceremony held on Wednesday.

In his speech, Gen Khan praised the exceptional performance of the cadets, describing them as a guarantee for the country’s bright future. He encouraged them to adopt hard work, dedication and determination as their guiding principles, qualities that would help them could serve the nation.

He emphasised that Balochistan’s development depends on the active participation of its people and urged the cadets to contribute their services towards the progress and prosperity of the province.

At the end of the ceremony, awards were presented to the top-performing cadets. The Overall Best Cadet award was conferred upon Amina Usman for her outstanding performance.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024

