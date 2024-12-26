Imran to meet his party’s negotiators at Adiala today

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI team spearheading the talks with the government is expected to visit Imran Khan in Adiala jail today, the former prime minister has vowed that the former ruling party would not compromise on its demands for the release of prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission.

Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Senator Allama Nasir Abbas confirmed the meeting in a conversation with media persons on Wednesday at his residence in the federal capital.

In a conversation with reporters posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the former prime minister appreciated the efforts of the party’s negotiation committee. It may be noted that the PTI founder does not have access to his social media handles.

“To ensure that the negotiation process is meaningful, it is essential for me to engage with the negotiation team I have nominated to gain a clear understanding of the issues at hand.”

The PTI leader said if the demands for the prisoners’ release and judicial probe were fulfilled then the party would postpone its civil disobedience movement. “However, I fear that the government will attempt to sideline our demand for investigations into the events of May 9 and November 26. We will not allow this to happen,” he added.

Statement on PTI founder’s X account vows no compromise with govt; MWM leader claims meeting with incarcerated ex-PM allowed by ‘powers that be’

The ex-PM also rejected the “unconstitutional decision” of the military courts.

“These decisions are tarnishing Pakistan’s international reputation, and such inhumane actions could subject the country to economic sanctions,” he added. He also expressed concerns about the rule of law, saying that no country could develop without external and internal investment, and investment could not come without the rule of law.

Success of talks

“The success of negotiations with the government will actually benefit the country because Pakistan is facing a serious image issue,” the MWM leader said in reference to mounting criticism on military trials.

The MWM leader claimed that the release of Imran Khan was imperative to steer the country out of economic and political crises. He, however, criticised the government, claiming that the ruling party’s leaders were ‘panicking’ because they “fear a rousing welcome by the public on the release” of Imran Khan.

According to the senator, the government will have to provide some relief to the PTI in Punjab if it wants the dialogue to move forward. He claimed that the permission regarding meeting with Imran Khan in prison was not made by the incumbent government, but by the ‘powers that be’.

He said it was unfortunate that the rulers in Pakistan “do not listen to the voice of the masses but the concerns of Western powers”. He added that the meeting with Imran Khan would also help pacify the sentiments of the majority of Pakistanis.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024