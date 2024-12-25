E-Paper | December 25, 2024

Oil and Gas Development Company revives well in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 25, 2024 Updated December 25, 2024 10:55am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) has announced the successful revival of Dars West-2 Well located in Tando Allah Yar district, Sindh.

In a stock filing on Tuesday, OGDCL said it announced on Dec 8, 2023 that Dars West-2 Well was completed in the C-Sand of the Lower Goru Formation and integrated into the production system on Jan 31, 2024.

However, due to a decline in wellhead production, the company said the well ceased to flow on Sept 24.

Subsequent analysis, including a bottom-hole pressure and temperature survey, revealed no further production prospects in the C-Sand interval.

Following this assessment, the C-Sand was isolated, and the well was successfully perforated and completed in the B-Sand of the Lower Goru Formation.

Currently, Dars West-2 Well is contributing 200 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, 8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, and 37 tonnes per day (mtd) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The produced gas is being processed at its Kunnar Pasakhi Deep-Tando Allah Yar Plant and is integrated into Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) network, supporting the national gas supply.

Located in Sindh, the Dars West-2 Well lies within the Dars West Development and Production Lease (D&PL), with the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd serving as the operator (77.5pc working interest) and GHPL as a joint venture partner (22.5pc carried), the OGDCL notice said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2024

Dawn News English

