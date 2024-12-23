E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Nine killed in Iran as bus, fuel truck collide: state media

AFP Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 05:49pm
This handout picture released by the Iranian Red Crescent shows rescue workers and police officers at the scene of a fatal bus accident in the Pa-alam area on December 21, 2024. At least 10 people were killed on December 21 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province, state media reported. — AFP
This handout picture released by the Iranian Red Crescent shows rescue workers and police officers at the scene of a fatal bus accident in the Pa-alam area on December 21, 2024. At least 10 people were killed on December 21 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province, state media reported. — AFP

At least nine people were killed on Monday when a bus collided with a fuel truck in Iran’s southeast, state media reported, the second mass casualty road accident within days.

Mohammad Mehdi Sajjadi, head of the Red Crescent Society in Sistan-Baluchestan province, told the official IRNA news agency that “nine people lost their lives and 13 others were injured in the accident in which a bus collided with a fuel truck near Zahedan”.

On Saturday, 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province.

Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in accidents recorded between March 2023 and March 2024, according to figures from the judiciary’s Forensic Medicine Organisation cited by local media.

In August, 28 Pakistani Muslim pilgrims en route to Iraq were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

Impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, saw one of Iran’s deadliest accidents in 2004, when a gasoline tanker collided with a bus, sparking a massive fire that killed more than 70 people.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...