10 killed in Iran as bus falls into ravine

TEHRAN: At least 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province on Saturday, state media reported.

“Aid and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area,” Mohammad Ghadami, the provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, told state TV.

Lorestan is around 350kms southwest of capital Tehran.

In August, at least 28 Pakistanis en route to Iraq for a pilgrimage were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

According to local media citing the Iranian judiciary’s Forensic Medi­cine Organisation, Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in road accidents recorded between March 2023 and March 2024.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024