E-Paper | December 22, 2024

10 killed in Iran as bus falls into ravine

AFP Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 08:19am

TEHRAN: At least 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province on Saturday, state media reported.

“Aid and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area,” Mohammad Ghadami, the provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, told state TV.

Lorestan is around 350kms southwest of capital Tehran.

In August, at least 28 Pakistanis en route to Iraq for a pilgrimage were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

According to local media citing the Iranian judiciary’s Forensic Medi­cine Organisation, Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in road accidents recorded between March 2023 and March 2024.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...
Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...