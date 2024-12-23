Bangladesh tells India it wants former PM Hasina back for ‘judicial process’

Bangladesh has told India that it wants former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after being ousted in August, returned to the country for the “judicial process”, the acting head of the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Additionally, Bangladesh’s anti-corruption commission said on Monday that it has launched a probe into allegations of $5 billion embezzlement by Hasina and her family in connection with a Russian-backed nuclear power plant.

“We sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for [the] judicial process,” Touhid Hossain told reporters, referring to diplomatic correspondence between the two countries.

Hossain did not specify what the judicial process was connected to.

India’s foreign ministry and Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests seeking comment.

Along with the ex-premier, those subject to the commission’s inquiry include Joy and Hasina’s niece, Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker and government minister.

The allegations were raised by a writ seeking an investigation filed in the high court by Hasina’s political opponent, Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement party. “We seek justice through our court,” Hajjaj told AFP today.

Key allegations relate to the funding of the $12.65bn Rooppur nuclear plant, the first in a South Asian country. Moscow is bankrolling it with a 90 per cent loan.

A statement from the commission today said it had launched an inquiry into allegations that Hasina and family members had “embezzled $5bn” from the Rooppur plant via “various offshore bank accounts in Malaysia”.

It said its investigations were examining “questionable procurement practices related to the overpriced construction” of the plant.

“The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds,” the commission said. The graft allegations also include theft from a government building scheme for the homeless.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter on August 5 into exile in India, infuriating many Bangladeshis determined that she face trial for alleged “mass murder”.

It was not possible to contact Hasina for comment.

According to a statement from the British prime minister’s office, Siddiq has “denied any involvement in the claims” accusing her of embezzlement.

Joy, who is understood to be based in the United States, was also unavailable for comment to AFP.