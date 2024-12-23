E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Starbucks workers expand strike in US cities, including New York

Reuters Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 04:39pm
A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company’s stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018.— Reuters
A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company’s stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018.— Reuters

Starbucks workers have expanded their strike to four more US cities, including New York, the union representing over 10,000 baristas said late on Saturday.

The five-day strike, which began on Friday and initially closed Starbucks cafes in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, has added locations in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis, Workers United said in a statement.

It did not specify in what New Jersey city the walkout was occurring.

Starbucks said the disruptions from the strike have no significant impact on its operations because only a small handful of US stores have been impacted.

“Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64 per cent, and by 77pc over the life of a three-year contract. This is not sustainable,” the coffee chain said.

The union is striking in 10 cities, also including Columbus, Ohio; Denver and Pittsburgh, during the busy holiday season which may impact the company’s Christmas sales.

The company operates more than 11,000 stores in the United States, employing about 200,000 workers.

Talks between Starbucks and the union hit an impasse with unresolved issues over wages, staffing and schedules, leading to the strike.

Workers United warned on Friday that the strike could reach “hundreds of stores” by Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Starbucks began negotiations with the union in April. It said this month it had conducted more than eight bargaining sessions, during which 30 agreements had been reached.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...