E-Paper | December 21, 2024

Gwadar to host PSL 10 player draft on January 11

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 01:53pm
An aerial view of the Gwadar Cricket Stadium. — File/Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Twitter account
An aerial view of the Gwadar Cricket Stadium. — File/Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Twitter account

LAHORE: The Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Balo­­chistan’s port city Gwadar as host for the player draft ceremony of the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The ceremony which will kick off the league’s festivities takes place on Jan 11.

In the nine editions held so far Lahore hosted the draft ceremonies seven times while Karachi and Islamabad staged it once each.

“The decision to choose Gwadar [as host for the player draft] was made with the aim of taking the popular sport among the people in that part of the province and inspire the next generations to take up cricket as a professional sport,” the PCB said in a media statement issued on Friday.

In his comments, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that holding the PSL player draft in Gwadar would help unite the nation through cricket.

“Gwadar, with its stunning coastline and strategic importance, represents the heart of Pakis­tan’s economic future. By hosting the PSL player draft here, we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation,” Mohsin said.

“I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar on Jan 11 as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the 10th edition of Pakistan’s biggest sporting extravaganza.”

The relegation process and retention of players will be announced at the end of December.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...
Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....