Pakistani to sit on BRI ‘green network’ panel

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute Mustafa Hyder Sayed has been appointed as a member of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Green and Low-Carbon Expert Network.

According to a press statement, Mustafa Sayed’s appointment on the panel was announced during GLEN’s launching ceremony in Beijing.

The panel is being supported by China’s Ministry of Ecology. The launch event featured Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of the Chinese ministry, and Erik Solheim, Vice President of the BRI International Green Development Coa­lition Governing Board.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024