Key features of Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024

Published December 19, 2024

• The FBR will have authority to impose restrictions on unregistered individuals.

• Unregistered persons may face bans on operating bank accounts, transferring immovable property or running businesses.

• Banking transactions for unregistered persons will be restricted.

• High-risk individuals’ banking and tax data will be shared.

• Restrictions will apply to vehicle purchase, registration and booking, except for rickshaws, motorcycles, tractors and vehicles up to 800cc.

• The distinction between filer and non-filer will be replaced by categories of eligible and ineligible individuals.

• Eligible people include close family members, including parents, spouse, sons under 25, unmarried or widowed daughters, special children.

• Affected individuals can appeal decisions to Inland Revenue chief commissioner within 30 days.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

