PPP opposes pay raise for Punjab MPAs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 11:24am

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza has criticised the government for what he called demolishing people’s homes in the name of anti-encroachment operations and increasing pay of the Punjab Assembly members.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Murtaza alleged that false cases are being registered against the PPP workers and leaders, demanding the government to stop this practice.

He said the party strongly condemned the filing of FIRs against Mahreen Anwar Raja, Murtaza Satti, and dozens of others who raised their voice against the government’s attempts to evacuate the houses and shops of people in Murree.

Demanding that the encroachments should be removed as per law, he alleged that Rs27 billion are being distributed among certain people under the pretext of beautification of Murree.

The PPP leader also strongly condemned the increase in salaries of the members of the Punjab Assembly, stating that this is not the time for rulers to fill their own pockets.

He demanded reversal of the decision and a reduction in the perks being already enjoyed by the MPAs.

Rejecting the idea of forging an alliance with the PTI, Murtaza said, “How can we sit with a party that attacks Rangers and police officers?”

Accusing the government of pushing the country towards a “class war”, the PPP leader stated that the rulers are promoting a capitalist system. He said that the government is increasing the prices of fertilizers, seeds, and petrol, while giving farmers lower support prices and excluding them from policymaking.

Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Ahsan Razvi, Dr Ayesha Shokat and others were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

