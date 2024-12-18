Iran executes man for attacks on dozens of women

Iranian authorities executed on Wednesday a man convicted of “corruption of earth” for attacking dozens of women on the capital’s streets, the judiciary said.

Rastgooei Kandolaj has attacked at least 59 women using an awl, causing injuries and sowing “terror in Tehran”, the judiciary’s Mizen Online news website said.

Multiple women had reported that the assailant was riding a motorcycle when he carried out the attacks, Mizan said.

The report did not specify when Kandolaj was arrested.

He was handed down a death sentence after being convicted of the capital offence “corruption on earth”, Mizan said.

“The death sentence of … Rastgooei Kandolaj, who injured women and girls with an awl and created terror in Tehran, was carried out,” it said.

Iran uses capital punishment for major crimes including murder and drug trafficking, as well as rape and sexual assault.

The country executes more people per year than any other nation except China, for which no reliable figures are available, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.