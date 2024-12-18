E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Iran executes man for attacks on dozens of women

AFP Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 02:53pm

Iranian authorities executed on Wednesday a man convicted of “corruption of earth” for attacking dozens of women on the capital’s streets, the judiciary said.

Rastgooei Kandolaj has attacked at least 59 women using an awl, causing injuries and sowing “terror in Tehran”, the judiciary’s Mizen Online news website said.

Multiple women had reported that the assailant was riding a motorcycle when he carried out the attacks, Mizan said.

The report did not specify when Kandolaj was arrested.

He was handed down a death sentence after being convicted of the capital offence “corruption on earth”, Mizan said.

“The death sentence of … Rastgooei Kandolaj, who injured women and girls with an awl and created terror in Tehran, was carried out,” it said.

Iran uses capital punishment for major crimes including murder and drug trafficking, as well as rape and sexual assault.

The country executes more people per year than any other nation except China, for which no reliable figures are available, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.