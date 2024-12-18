Shares at PSX continue downward trajectory on SBP projections

Bears continued to dominate the trade floor on Wednesday at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares declined by 1,400 points in intraday trade, two days after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautiously eased the interest rate to 13 per cent.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 1,493.90 points, or 1.3pc, to stand at 113,366.78 points from the previous close of 114,860.68 points at 12:26pm.

Yousuf M. Farooq, research director at Chase Securities, said the market “has paused over the last two days following the SBP’s announcement of a 200bps rate cut, coupled with guidance indicating a likely modest uptick in inflation in the coming months”.

On Monday, SBP had reiterated that core inflation, which stood at 9.7pc, was “proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile”, deciding on a cautious key interest rate cut of 200bps amid demands of a major rate cut.

Expectations for the rate cut varied widely between financial experts and the trade and industry sectors. While businesses demanded a reduction of 400 to 500bps to spur economic growth, financial analysts had predicted a more conservative cut of 200 to 300bps.

Farooq believed that the stock market was transitioning into a more normalised phase, where earnings growth — instead of interest rates and price-to-earning (P/E) expansion — would be the primary driver.

“Retail investors, in our view, should avoid reacting to short-term market fluctuations and instead focus on gradually building diversified portfolios of companies they understand,” he stressed.

Quoting Ramdeo Agarwal, he advised investors to “prioritise quality, growth, longevity, and price (valuation)”.

Yesterday, the stock market snapped its record-setting spree as investors indulged in aggressive pro­fit-taking in the post-rate cut session des­p­­ite hitting an all-time high above 117,000 in intraday trade.