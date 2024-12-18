E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Shares at PSX continue downward trajectory on SBP projections

Dawn.com Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 12:56pm
Bearish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSx data portal
Bearish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSx data portal

Bears continued to dominate the trade floor on Wednesday at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares declined by 1,400 points in intraday trade, two days after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautiously eased the interest rate to 13 per cent.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 1,493.90 points, or 1.3pc, to stand at 113,366.78 points from the previous close of 114,860.68 points at 12:26pm.

Yousuf M. Farooq, research director at Chase Securities, said the market “has paused over the last two days following the SBP’s announcement of a 200bps rate cut, coupled with guidance indicating a likely modest uptick in inflation in the coming months”.

On Monday, SBP had reiterated that core inflation, which stood at 9.7pc, was “proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile”, deciding on a cautious key interest rate cut of 200bps amid demands of a major rate cut.

Expectations for the rate cut varied widely between financial experts and the trade and industry sectors. While businesses demanded a reduction of 400 to 500bps to spur economic growth, financial analysts had predicted a more conservative cut of 200 to 300bps.

Farooq believed that the stock market was transitioning into a more normalised phase, where earnings growth — instead of interest rates and price-to-earning (P/E) expansion — would be the primary driver.

“Retail investors, in our view, should avoid reacting to short-term market fluctuations and instead focus on gradually building diversified portfolios of companies they understand,” he stressed.

Quoting Ramdeo Agarwal, he advised investors to “prioritise quality, growth, longevity, and price (valuation)”.

Yesterday, the stock market snapped its record-setting spree as investors indulged in aggressive pro­fit-taking in the post-rate cut session des­p­­ite hitting an all-time high above 117,000 in intraday trade.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.