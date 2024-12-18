E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Rio de Janeiro barbers battle for best haircut

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 07:01am
A man shows one of the winning haircuts during a barbers’ battle contest for best haircut in Rio de Janeiro.—Reuters
A man shows one of the winning haircuts during a barbers’ battle contest for best haircut in Rio de Janeiro.—Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Over the sound of Brazilian music and under the scorching Rio de Janeiro heat, around 90 barbers battled to decide who would be the best in a yearly competition that boosts the careers of winners and garners international attention.

Gathered in a park in Rio’s Madureira neighborhood, barbers made the heads of volunteers their canvas, coloring and buzzing hair to create styles that showcase abstract or detailed designs.

“Ten years ago, barbers were a thing from my grandfather’s time, no one believed in the profession,” said Erica Nunes, the event’s creator. “The battle of the barbers arose to value this profession.” Over more than a decade since it started, the competition has cemented itself as a tradition in Rio’s suburbs, attracting barbers from across Brazil and even from neighboring countries.

“We are very well prepared and eager,” said Allan Gonzales, a Bolivian barber.

From inside an MMA-like ring, barbers compete to win in four different categories, with their work evaluated by a panel of judges. Marcelo Anderson, known as Magnific, won in the drawing category — he used his clippers to create the portraits of two men on the side of the young client’s head.

This was his fourth win since he started competing over a decade ago, and each time he sees a boost on his clientele after it, he said.

“It brings more visibility, a lot of fans. They start following me on social media and I gain more clients.”

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

