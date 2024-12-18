E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Beijing blasts EU sanctions for ‘smearing’ Chinese firms

AFP Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 10:37am
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addresses a regular press briefing in Beijing on Nov 11, 2024. — Dawn File Photo
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addresses a regular press briefing in Beijing on Nov 11, 2024. — Dawn File Photo

BEIJING: Beijing accused the EU on Tuesday of “smearing” Chinese firms after the bloc sanctioned companies from China for supplying Russia’s military in the war on Ukraine.

China will “take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the proper and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises”, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

The European Union added four Chinese companies to a blacklist on Monday for allegedly “supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic components” to the Russian military.

Two other firms and one Chinese businesswoman were hit for circumventing EU sanctions aimed at stopping equipment flowing to Moscow. The EU has targeted Chinese firms before for supporting Russia’s military, but Monday’s sanctions were the toughest yet.

Lin said on Tuesday the sanctions were “without basis in international law”.

“When it comes to Ukraine, China has always done its best to promote peace talks, and has never provided weapons to the parties involved in the conflict,” Lin told a regular press conference.

Beijing urges the EU to “stop smearing and blaming China without any factual basis”, he added. China presents itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it remains a close political and economic ally of Russia, and Nato members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war, which it has never condemned.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned during a visit to China this month that Beijing’s support for Moscow would impact ties with Berlin.

“Drones from Chinese factories and North Korean troops attacking the peace in the middle of Europe are violating our core European security interests,” Baerbock said.

The EU also took aim at North Korea in the latest package of sanctions on Monday, after Pyongyang dispatched troops to Russia to fight Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc added defence minister No Kwang Chol and deputy chief of the general staff Kim Yong Bok to a list of North Korean officials already blacklisted.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.