Beijing blasts EU sanctions for ‘smearing’ Chinese firms

BEIJING: Beijing accused the EU on Tuesday of “smearing” Chinese firms after the bloc sanctioned companies from China for supplying Russia’s military in the war on Ukraine.

China will “take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the proper and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises”, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

The European Union added four Chinese companies to a blacklist on Monday for allegedly “supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic components” to the Russian military.

Two other firms and one Chinese businesswoman were hit for circumventing EU sanctions aimed at stopping equipment flowing to Moscow. The EU has targeted Chinese firms before for supporting Russia’s military, but Monday’s sanctions were the toughest yet.

Lin said on Tuesday the sanctions were “without basis in international law”.

“When it comes to Ukraine, China has always done its best to promote peace talks, and has never provided weapons to the parties involved in the conflict,” Lin told a regular press conference.

Beijing urges the EU to “stop smearing and blaming China without any factual basis”, he added. China presents itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it remains a close political and economic ally of Russia, and Nato members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war, which it has never condemned.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned during a visit to China this month that Beijing’s support for Moscow would impact ties with Berlin.

“Drones from Chinese factories and North Korean troops attacking the peace in the middle of Europe are violating our core European security interests,” Baerbock said.

The EU also took aim at North Korea in the latest package of sanctions on Monday, after Pyongyang dispatched troops to Russia to fight Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc added defence minister No Kwang Chol and deputy chief of the general staff Kim Yong Bok to a list of North Korean officials already blacklisted.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024