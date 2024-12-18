MNAs agree talks are way forward, but neither side willing to take first step

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly witnessed relative civility on Tuesday, as lawmakers from the ruling PML-N and opposition PTI agreed on the need for dialogue to settle their issues, though neither side seemed willing to take the first step.

The tone was set by a comment from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who, responding to PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Mar­wat’s reconciliatory note, said, “For the first time, a breath of fresh air came from the opposition,” though Mr Asif maintained that talks could not proceed “at gunpoint”.

Mr Marwat, in his speech just before Mr Asif’s, abandoned his firebrand ways to propose the formation of a parliamentary committee to determine terms of reference (ToRs) for dialogue between the two sides.

Mr Marwat also emphasised that any dialogue must involve all political forces and, once ToRs were finalised, the establishment could also be brought on board.

But while PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah seemed to welcome the offer, he was adamant that the party had not formally approached them for talks.

“I request (Sher Afzal) Marwat sahib that if you have made this committee for talks with us — which you have not said a word about till this day — then officially come and say you have formed this committee for dialogue with the government or PML-N or allied parties,” he said.

The system could not run if the government and the opposition did not hold a dialogue, he said and asked the PTI to officially hold political dialogue with the government, especially in light of the committee formed by the opposition party.

Mr Sanaullah emphasised that the National Assembly speaker’s office was a “neutral venue” suitable for dialogue. “Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has always maintained his neutrality. It is as much yours as it is ours,” he stressed.

Khawaja Asif, while appreciating the shift in tone of PTI, rejected the possibility of dialogue under duress. “You are holding a gun of civil disobedience. Let us cross that bridge and we will talk after that,” he said. He also insisted that the PTI first create a “conducive environment” for talks.

The defence minister criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for prioritising political marches over governance, particularly in the wake of the Kurram clashes. “It is the provincial government’s duty to establish law and order,” he stressed.

Mr Asif also condemned PTI’s failure to acknowledge the martyrdom of security personnel during protests, calling it “selective condemnation”.

PTI stands firm but open

On the opposition benches, PTI leaders conveyed mixed signals, maintaining their willingness to negotiate while refusing to “beg”.

Mr Marwat reiterated the need for clear ToRs as the foundation for any talks. “Political forces must first agree on the ToRs before bringing in other stakeholders,” he suggested.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, meanwhile, criticised the government’s handling of the Nov 26 protests and accused it of “firing bullets at peaceful demonstrators”. As for talks with the government, he said, “Imran Khan will eventually be released. We won’t beg for negotiations. If you can run the country with him in jail, you can try and do that.”

