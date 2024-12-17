E-Paper | December 17, 2024

Fighting climate emergency not possible without nature financing: SC judge

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, on Monday asserted that climate finance is, in essence, climate justice.

He said Pakistan is facing a climate emergency, but no substantial work has been done regarding climate change in the last seven years, despite court orders.

Justice Shah was speaking at the inaugural session on climate justice of the Pathways to Development Conference organised by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

He emphasised that fighting the climate emergency is impossible without nature financing. “Climate finance is the new climate justice,” he added.

Justice Shah regrets court directives ignored during last seven years

He highlighted the need to address factors such as food security, disaster management, and water security.

He said while courts issued directions in various cases, no action was taken on the ground. He expressed hope that climate financing in Pakistan could bring security and act as a beacon of hope for the people.

Justice Shah stressed that climate justice fundamentally falls under human rights and its protection necessitates a focus on climate financing. He said Pakistan must address its administrative challenges and recognises climate finance as a basic right, considering its role in combating pollution and improving biodiversity.

He regretted that Pakistan is the eighth most-affected country by climate change, but administrative issues persist. He criticised the lack of focus, saying the country is chasing distractions.

However, he acknowledged that courts have always taken climate emergency cases seriously.

Referring to measures such as shutting down industries in the 1990s within the cities, he questioned who would ensure implementation of the decision.

Justice Shah said a law was enacted in 2017 to address environmental changes, but no authority had been established to date. He expressed optimism that an authority might be formed soon. Under the 2017 law, a fund was supposed to be created, but it has not been mentioned in the budget either.

To a query from the audience about suo motu notices taken by the Supreme Court in the past, the judge said: “We do not have the suo motu powers anymore.”

Land rights

Speaking at the second session of the conference on the security of land rights, Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Khalid Ishaq lamented the absence of developing a master plan other than Lahore district.

He said thousands of acres of agricultural land in almost all districts of Punjab had been consumed by urbanisation and that, too, without any analysis of the basic housing need.

He regretted that amenity plots were being converted into residential plots even in developed housing schemes.

He called for further improvement in land acquisition laws to protect the green areas.

Mr Ishaq said a majority of housing schemes were unapproved and illegal in central Punjab.

He also shared the progress being made in digitisation of land records by the government in the province.

Punjab Land Record Authority Director General Ikramul Haq, Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

THE latest reduction of 200bps in the State Bank’s policy rate appears moderate in the backdrop of calls from...
Digital ID bill
17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

THEY appear to be at it again — bulldozing legislation. The government now has a plan to turn Pakistan into a...
Dangerous revisionism
17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

THE ongoing campaign by Sangh Parivar fanatics in India questioning the origins of mosques and other Muslim holy...
Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...