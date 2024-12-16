As nation marks a decade since APS tragedy, leaders reaffirm resolve to root out terrorism

As the nation marks the 10th anniversary of the 2014 attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, the country’s leaders on Monday reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to root out terrorism from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, schools across Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory will remain closed today, with the reason for Punjab schools cited as “the prevailing security situation”.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, 147 people, including 132 schoolchildren, were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the APS building on Dec 16, 2014.

In response to the brutal incident, the government in January 2015 launched the National Action Plan (NAP) — introducing a series of kinetic and non-kinetic measures to counter terrorism, one of which was the decision to try terrorists in military courts. In 2021, the PTI-led government decided to review NAP.

Read more: Special report: Army Public School massacre — 10 years on

A judicial commission report submitted to the Supreme Court in 2020 highlighted the belated response to the terror attack, while acknowledging that further devastation was foiled by Mobile Vigilance Team-2 (MVT) and the Quick Response Force (QRF).

The commission also made certain recommendations, including medical and psychological treatment of the injured and the martyrs’ close relatives, as well as provision of free education to the injured and the martyred students’ siblings.

President Asif Ali Zardari today expressed the nation’s determination to root out the remains of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

He said the day of December 16 reminded the nation to get united against terrorism and increase efforts to eliminate this menace.

The president said the terrorists mercilessly killed “our citizens, including our children, adding the terrorists showed their animosity towards public by attacking teachers and children”.

“Attack on the children was cruel and against humanity,” he added.

President Zardari said the APS tragedy made it clear that the terrorists’ agenda was to create chaos and anarchy in the country. The day left imprints on the collective memory of the nation, he added.

Conveying his sympathies to the heirs of the children, he said incidents like the APS attack “exposed the real face of terrorists and khawarij”, asserting that the nation would not let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.

Stating that the APS incident united the nation against terrorism, the president said the political leadership of Pakistan also sacrificed in the war against terrorism.

“Today, we pay tribute to the brave soldiers, security organisations and citizens for their sacrifices against terrorism. We will not let go in vain the sacrifices of our children, leaders and the citizens.”

However, he stressed, the international community has to “make collective efforts to eradicate terrorism”.

In his message on the APS attack anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the entire nation was “standing as a wall of fortified steel against the coward terrorists” and would not forget the incident.

Noting that 10 years had passed since the unforgettable tragedy and loss of lives at APS, the premier said, “Our heart is still in grief and we are shedding tears of blood.”

Calling the terrorists “coward, cruel and barbaric,”, PM Shehbaz said they caused “death and destruction”.

He highlighted that the children’s “lives, dreams, hopes and futures were taken away from them”, adding: “We cannot forget the loss of these children despite the passage of all this time.”

The prime minister said the martyred children faced unprecedented barbarism and cruelty. The pain of the families and parents whose loved ones and children were taken away from them, could not be mitigated, he added.

PM Shehbaz said the nation should keep in mind that the fitna of terrorists and anti-state elements had nothing to do with religion or social values. The terrorists targeted innocent Pakistanis to achieve goals at the behest of enemies of the country, he added.

He said the entire nation saluted the bravery of the teachers and children and paid tribute to the courage of the security forces personnel, who were tackling the anti-state elements with steadfastness and determination.

“Let us reiterate our determination to create a peaceful and secure country where no innocent faces any barbarity and cruelty, no child goes to school in fear, and all perpetrators are given exemplary punishment for their crimes.

“We have to make a collective pledge and we owe it to the martyrs and affectees of this tragedy that their sacrifices will not be in vain. We will not forget and we will not forgive,” the prime minister asserted.

According to Radio Pakistan, special prayers and Quran recitations are being held today for the martyred students and teachers of APS.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has arranged special functions to commemorate the incident.

APS carnage shook nation’s conscience: Bilawal

Paying tribute to the martyrs, PPP Chairman MNA Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasised the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism and safeguard future generations.

In a statement, he said: “The APS carnage remains one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s history, a tragedy that shook the conscience of the nation and united us against the menace of terrorism.”

The former foreign minister called upon the federal and provincial governments to ensure the effective implementation of NAP to prevent such tragedies in the future, stressing the need to address the root causes of radicalisation through education, economic opportunities, and social harmony.

“On this deeply painful day, let us honour the memory of the APS martyrs by renewing our pledge to fight for a Pakistan free from terrorism, where every child can dream fearlessly and achieve their potential,” he concluded.