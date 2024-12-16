Centre now wants talks with Kabul, says KP CM

• Gandapur criticises federal govt for rejecting his earlier proposal to negotiate

• Says PTI will implement Imran’s call for civil disobedience ‘once they have clarity’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh­­tun­khwa Chief Mini­ster Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday criticised the federal government for rejecting his earlier proposal to engage in talks with the Afghan interim government, only to now pursue the same strategy to resolve issues with Kabul.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s House, Mr Gandapur said his call for direct negotiations with Afghanistan was dismissed and his statement was taken out of context. Without referring to anyone, he said that when they disagreed earlier, he was compelled to speak out because KP is the province bearing the brunt of these issues.

“Now, the federal government has approached me, saying the problems will not be resolved without negotiations (with the Afghan int­erim government),” he said, regretting that he still did not see any seriousness from the federal government.

The chief minister stressed that Afghanistan, as a neighbouring country, must be engaged in dialogue because the law and order situation in KP could not be resolved without talks.

Referring to militants, Mr Gandapur said that an estimated 16,000 to 18,000 “elements” were operating on the Pakistani side of the border, while 22,000 to 24,000 were present across the border in Afghanistan.

He noted that action could not be taken against militants across the border because once they crossed into Afghan territory, they went out of Pakistan’s reach.

Mr Gandapur also stre­ssed that Pakistan could not afford both a confrontation with Afghanistan and effo­rts to resolve the issues at the same time, especially keeping in view Afgha­nistan’s past successful resistance against superpowers like the United States and the Soviet Union.

Mr Gandapur also criticised the Afghan interim government, which he said had failed to maintain peace within its own borders. He acknowledged that multiple international actors rem­ained active in Afghanistan, contributing to longstanding instability along the border.

The chief minister said the entire country should acknowledge the sacrifices made by KP residents since it was on the frontline, stopping militants from moving beyond the province since militants had carried out attacks in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the past.

He also reiterated KP’s significance as a political hub for the PTI, stating that political campaigns would be led from the province.

PTI protest

On PTI’s march on Islamabad last month, Mr Gandapur criticised the government’s response to protests. He questioned the use of force against unarmed demonstrators, who he said were demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, the return of their mandate and the withdrawal of “illegal amendments” to the Constitution.

Responding to questions about the PTI’s call for civil disobedience, the chief minister said it was a directive from the party’s founder and would be implemented but noted that “things were not clear as yet”.

“Once there’s clarity, God willing, we will do it,” the KP CM said.

However, sources suggested that in the first phase, overseas Pakistanis would be asked to reduce remittances, whereas other measures would be decided later.

On the law and order situation in KP, Mr Gandapur said police personnel had replaced security forces in several districts and were playing a frontline role.

He acknowledged persistent challenges in the southern parts of the province but claimed progress in strengthening the police force in terms of the provision of better equipment and establishing the government’s writ in no-go areas.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024