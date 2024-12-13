E-Paper | December 13, 2024

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to dialogue with Afghanistan

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 08:15am
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addresses a weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Dec 12, 2024. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addresses a weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Dec 12, 2024. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that recent engagements with Afghanistan underscore Pakistan’s desire for resolution of outstanding issues through dialogue.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at a weekly media briefing, said recent meetings are “an expression of Pakistan’s interest in dialogue to resolve any issues that arise from time to time and to find constructive approach and solutions to issues, including issues that are of serious concern to Pakistan”.

Last week, Afghan chargé d’affaires Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The meeting followed close on the heels of a meeting between Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul Obaid Nizamani and Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob.

The back-to-back meetings gave the impression that the two sides were preparing for renewal of engagement after a period of tension caused by Pakistani allegations of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) being allowed sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

FO condemns Israeli violations of Syria’s sovereignty

Spokesperson Baloch had last week said that counterterrorism was on top of the bilateral agenda.

At this week’s briefing, the spokesperson tried to reject any linkage between the two meetings, insisting that the Afghan diplomat’s meeting with Ishaq Dar was a courtesy call for which the Afghan side had made a request some time back.

However, she emphasised that Islamabad has always advocated for engagement and constructive dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Repeating concerns about TTP sanctuaries on Afghan soil, the spokesperson said: “Pakistan’s concerns with regards to the terror groups, which have found hideouts inside Afghanistan and are operating with impunity against Pakistan, remain on the agenda between Pakistan and Afghanistan. We have always emphasised dialogue to resolve these issues. We expect Afghanistan to ensure that these terror groups do not pose a threat to Pakistan’s security.”

Syria’s sovereignty

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan was concerned about violations of Syria’s sovereignty by Israel and called for an inclusive and comprehensive process for resolving the Syrian crisis.

“We express full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria,” she said.

Israel invaded Syria moving deeper into Golan Heights after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and has carried out nearly 500 attacks on military targets across Syria.

On December 8, armed rebels seized control of capital Damascus, marking a dramatic turning point in Syria’s protracted civil war, which has raged for 13 years. The capture of Damascus forced President Assad, who had maintained a grip on power despite years of conflict, to flee the country.

“We are following the developments in Syria and are concerned about the escalation in violence,” the FO spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan supports efforts for finding a comprehensive solution to the crisis in Syria.

She further said that the solution should be in accordance with the aspirations of the Syrian people.

“It is the right of the people of Syria to determine their own future and make decisions about their destiny. We also support efforts for an inclusive political process, envisioned under resolution 2254, which was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council,” the spokesperson maintained.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties, Syria Conflict
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...