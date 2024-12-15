E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Oil spills into Kerch Strait after Russian tanker breaks apart in storm

Reuters Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 05:39pm
A boat sails next to the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait in this file photo from July 2023. — Reuters/File
A Russian oil tanker carrying thousands of tonnes of oil products split apart and spilt oil into the Kerch Strait during a heavy storm on Sunday, while another tanker was also in distress after sustaining damage, Russian officials said.

At least one person was killed.

Footage published by state media showed the 136-metre Volgoneft 212 tanker, with 15 people on board, split in half with its bow sinking, waves washing over its deck.

The Russian-flagged vessel, built in 1969, was damaged and had run aground, officials said.

“There was a spill of petroleum products,” said Russia’s water transport agency, Rosmorrechflot.

A second Russian-flagged ship, the 132-metre Volgoneft 239, was drifting after sustaining damage, the emergency ministry said. It has a crew of 14 people and was built in 1973.

Both tankers have a loading capacity of about 4,200 tonnes of oil products. Official statements did not provide details on the extent of the spill or why one of the tankers sustained such serious damage.

The vessels were in the Kerch Strait between mainland Russia and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, when they issued distress signals.

Russia said more than 50 people and equipment, including Mi-8 helicopters and rescue tugboats, had been deployed to the area.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that the Volgoneft 212 tanker was carrying about 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil.

Unverified video footage posted on Telegram showed some blackened water on stormy seas and a half-submerged tanker.

