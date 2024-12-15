National Party leader shot dead in Panjgur

GWADAR: A local lea­der of the National Party, Abdul Ghaffar Baloch, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Chatikan area of Panjgur on Friday evening.

Police officials said the veteran leader, who serv­­ed as the party’s vice president of Gwargo tehsil, was attac­ked by armed motorcyclists as he exited a mosque after performing evening prayers.

“Abdul Ghaffar Baloch su­­stained multiple gunshot wo­­u­nds and died on the spot,” a senior police officer confir­med, adding that the attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim’s body was shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem exa­mination and was later ha­­nded over to his family fo­­llowing the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Authorities have registered a case against unidentified attackers and laun­ched an investigation. Police have termed the incident a targeted killing, but no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

NP’s senior vice president Dr Ishaq Baloch said that over 30 party leaders and workers had been killed during the past few years. “Eight senior leaders of the party were gunned down in Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar and other areas,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024