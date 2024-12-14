Policemen guarding coal trucks survive Duki bomb blast

QUETTA: Policemen guarding coal trucks survived a powerful bomb blast in the Mandaytak area of Duki district while Kharan town was rocked with two blasts on Friday night.
Officials said that a police contingent was protecting trucks carrying coal for Punjab from Duki coal-mine field.
They said that when trucks reached Mandaytak area, an improvised explosive device, planted by unknown people at a roadside, exploded, but it caused no injuries because it exploded when the vehicles had crossed the area.
“No casualty took place in the blast,” police officials said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace elements who were behind the attack.
Meanwhile, the Kharan town, the divisional headquarters of Rakhshan division, was rocked at night when two explosions took place near an under-construction treasury office.
Police officials said that unknown motorcyclists hurled two hand grenades with small intervals at an under-construction building which exploded, rocking the entire town.
Police rushed to the area of the blast and started an investigation into the matter.
“No casualty was reported in both the explosions,” a senior police officer told Dawn. However, the under-construction building was damaged.
Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.