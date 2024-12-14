E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Policemen guarding coal trucks survive Duki bomb blast

Saleem Shahid Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 09:07am

QUETTA: Policemen guarding coal trucks survived a powerful bomb blast in the Mandaytak area of Duki district while Kharan town was rocked with two blasts on Friday night.

Officials said that a police contingent was protecting trucks carrying coal for Punjab from Duki coal-mine field.

They said that when trucks reached Man­da­ytak area, an improvised explosive device, planted by unknown people at a roadside, exploded, but it caused no injuries because it exploded when the vehicles had crossed the area.

“No casualty took place in the blast,” police officials said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace elements who were behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the Kharan town, the divisional headquarters of Rakhshan div­ision, was rocked at night when two explosions took place near an under-construction treasury office.

Police officials said that unknown motorcyclists hurled two hand grenades with small intervals at an under-construction building which exploded, rocking the entire town.

Police rushed to the area of the blast and started an investigation into the matter.

“No casualty was report­­ed in both the explosions,” a senior police officer told Dawn. How­ever, the under-construction building was damaged.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...
A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...