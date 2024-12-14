E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Imad Wasim quits international cricket

AFP Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 09:46am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball spinning all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, six months after staging a comeback to play the Twenty20 World Cup.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket,” 35-year-old Imad announced on social media platform X.

“Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life.”

Imad had previously retired from international cricket in November last year after he was plagued by fitness issues and non-selection.

He came out of retirement to play the Twenty20 World Cup held in the United States and the West Indies in June this year but Pakistan crashed out in the first round after being upset by the United States and defeated by arch-rivals India.

Imad fared poorly, taking just three wickets and scoring 19 runs in three matches.

Overall, he played 55 One-day Internationals, taking 44 wickets, while in 75 T20Is, his tally stood at 73 wickets. He also scored 986 and 554 runs, respectively, in the two formats.

Imad said he will continue to play domestic and franchise cricket.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

