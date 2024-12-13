E-Paper | December 13, 2024

Devastating impact of climate change highlighted

Nasir Iqbal Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 09:06am

HAGUE: Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan addresses a public hearing at ICJ.—APP
HAGUE: Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan addresses a public hearing at ICJ.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan on Thursday urged the Inter­national Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver an advisory opinion that adequately addresses the challenges posed by climate change.

“For the human race, turning a Nelson’s eye to the climate emergency is no longer an option,” emphasised the AGP during his address at the ICJ’s public hearing on climate change.

“If the lives and livelihoods are to be protected and if we want to avoid utter catastrophe, there is simply no time to lose. We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and undoubtedly the last generation that can do something about it,” he explained, outlining the “apocalyptic” impacts of climate change on Pakistan’s population and economy.

The AGP highlighted the devastating 2022 floods, which submerged one-third of Pakistan’s territory, impacted 33 million people, and resulted in reconstruction costs estimated to exceed $16 billion.

He also cited remarks from the UN secretary general’s 2022 address to the UN General Assembly, noting: “Pakis­tan contributed less than one per cent of global GHG emissions but its people are 15 times more likely to face death from climate-related impacts than other states.”

AGP urges ICJ to issue advisory opinion on crisis

Pakistan emphasised that the Paris Agreement under the UNFCCC serves as the primary framework for addressing climate obligations, which must align with principles of equity and CBDR-RC. These obligations encompass climate finance, mitigation, cooperation, and mechanisms for resolving disputes related to treaty obligations established within these agreements.

Furthermore, Pakistan asserted that the obligation of prevention — rooted in due diligence — operates alongside treaty obligations and forms part of applicable international law.

The AGP explained that due diligence requires a case-specific assessment of potential harm and referred to several conventions as evidence of the obligation’s application to diffuse harm, such as GHG emissions. These include the UNFCCC, the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, the Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution, and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Rejecting arguments that the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement constitute lex specialis, Pakistan contended that these treaties do not override stricter obligations under general international law.

In the context of GHG emissions, they underscored that claiming ignorance is no excuse.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...