Markhors, Lions record wins in Champions T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Mar­khors and Lions recorded wins by three and 35 runs respectively, in contrasting styles in the Champions T20 Cup here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, perching Markhors on top of the five-team table.

Markhors scored 170-6 on the back of a rapid 32-ball 39 by opener Fakhar Zaman who shared a solid opening stand of 74 with Khawaja Nafay who hit a 30-ball 36.

While Fakhar smashed a six and five boundaries, Nafay was more aggressive with three sixes and a four.

Mohammad Shahzad struck 28 off 25 balls with the help of two sixes and experienced Mohammad Nawaz knocked an unbeaten 13-ball 28 with one four and two sixes to lift the total. Usman Tariq with 2-20 and Tahir Hussain, who returned figures of 2-36 were the pick of Stallions bowlers.

Stallions lost Yasir Khan (17 off 10, two fours and a six) early but Maaz Sadaqat (82 off 53, 10 fours and two sixes) and Mohammad Haris rescued the innings with a strong 59-run stand off 41 balls for the second wicket.

Haris fell after scoring a fiery 16-ball 22 with a six and a four as it was left to Maaz to help the team cross the target. Team mentor Shoaib Malik chip­ped in with a 21-ball 16 as Sta­llions slumped from 127-2 in 15 overs to lose four wickets for 15 runs, including the well set Maaz.

Stallions needed 19 in the last over but fast bow­ler Mohammad Imran Jnr conceded 15 to steal the match.

This became the third consecutive win for Markhors while Stallions suffered their first defeat after two wins.

In the second match, Lions scored 194-5 in 20 overs against Dolphins. Their skipper Imam-ul-Haq knocked a brilliant 48-ball 65 and Hasan Nawaz hit 34-ball 50 in a solid 100-run partnership in 11.3 overs. Hasan, smashed three sixes and four boundaries while Imam’s knock had seven boundaries and a six.

Khushdil Shah blasted an unbeaten 22-ball 57 not out with six maximums and two boundaries as Lions added a big 64 in the last five overs. Dolphins’ Qasim Akram picked up three wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Sahibzada Farhan and Mirza Tahir Baig gave Dolphins a robust start of 57 in six overs. Tahir fell for 29 off 16 balls laced with a six and three boundaries. Mohammad Akhlaq fell without scoring. Farhan then added 51 for the third wicket with Umar Amin who made a 19-ball 25 with two fours and a six.

But once Farhan fell for 54 off 42 balls including three sixes and as many boundaries the chase fell apart. Skipper Faheem Ashraf tried valiantly with a cameo of 12-ball 27 with two sixes and as many fours but the asking rate soared beyond 15 an over.

Fast bowler Musa Khan was the pick of bowlers with 4-23 while Khushdil and Shahid Aziz fetched two wickets apiece. Lions have now won two of their four matches while Dolphins are winless in three outings.

Scores in brief:

Markhors beat Stallions by three runs

MARKHORS 170-6 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 39, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay 36, Mohammad Nawaz 28 not out, Mohammad Shahzad 28; Usman Tariq 2-20, Tahir Hussain 2-36); STALLIONS 167-6 in 20 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 82, Mohammad Haris 22; Nisar Ahmed 3-23)

Lions beat Dolphins by 35 runs

LIONS 194-5 in 20 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 65, Khushdil Shah 57 not out, Hasan Nawaz 50; Qasim Akram 3-21); DOLPHINS 159 in 19.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 54, Mirza Tahir Baig 29, Faheem Ashraf 27, Umar Amin 25; Musa Khan 4-23, Khushdil Shah 2-22, Shahid Aziz 2-35). Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024