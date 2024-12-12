Shaheen laments lack of execution in death overs after South Africa loss

DURBAN: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi attributed his side’s lack of execution in the death overs for falling short by 11 runs in the opening Twenty20 International against South Africa at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

George Linde’s stunning 24-ball 48 helped South Africa post 183-9 with the left-hander swatting spinner Sufiyan Muqeem for three sixes in the last over after earlier fireworks by David Miller who smashed 82 off 40 deliveries.

In reply, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 74 but the opener couldn’t carry Pakistan over the line when the asking rate increased and they finished at 172-8.

“When Miller was out [with South Africa at 135], we thought we’d have a target around 160,” Shaheen told a news conference after the match. “But the momentum shifted and Linde did really well. We didn’t execute the last overs well and we’ve to prepare well for them in the coming matches.”

Shaheen, who was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 3-22, said Pakistan will come back stronger in the second game.

“We hope to win the next game,” he said, adding that the team had a fair idea of the conditions in South Africa with the ball turning more in the second innings, where Linde picked 4-21.

“We felt we had a chance in the end, targeting the spinners but Linde bowled really well. We’ve played before and we know the conditions. This is just the first game and [a lot of] series is still left.”

The second game of the three-match series is in Centurion on Friday and captain Rizwan said there were “positives” despite the loss.

“The individual performances of Miller and Linde was the difference between the teams,” he said at the presentation ceremony. “Their spinners bowled well and made great use of the pitch and conditions.”

Pakistan’s chase got off to the worst possible start with Babar Azam, struggling for consistency, departed early and although Saim Ayub eased the pressure with a brisk 31, they were always playing catch-up.

Rizwan stayed till the end, departing in the final over, but his slow start meant the pressure was always on Pakistan.

He was at 46 off 49 at one point, with the required run-rate shooting up to 15 per over, before he hit a six to reach his 31st T20I fifty. He ended with a 62-ball 74 while seven other batters finished with single-digit scores.

Rizwan’s South African counterpart Heinrich Klaasen, meanwhile, praised his players after their victory.

“I wouldn’t say it was a great performance, but a couple of guys stepped up,” he said. “There are small margins in cricket, pleased we didn’t bomb up after losing wickets early.” Linde, who had been ignored by successive South African selectors for more than three years, was delighted with his comeback performance.

“It was almost the perfect comeback,” said Linde, who had missed the team bus to the ground and needed a police escort to catch up.

“I felt like I had to deliver for the team today and glad I did. Police escorted me to the bus, and they waited for me, it was a little embarrassing,” he added.

“I have played quite a lot of cricket, had a pretty good season so far. I just try to stay calm at the crease and take a deep breath and always ask myself what does the team needs from myself, and I am just glad I delivered for the team.”

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2024