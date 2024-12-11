E-Paper | December 11, 2024

PIA resumes Turbat flights

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 09:41am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed operations from Karachi to Turbat as part of its efforts to restore its network.

The move is expected to boost the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which are vital for the country’s economy.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the flights from Karachi to Turbat began on December 10, with two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays. He said the national flag carrier is focusing on strengthening its operations for both Turbat and Gwadar.

Earlier, following the EASA’s lifting of restrictions on Pakistani flights operating to Europe, PIA announced its first flight from Islamabad to Paris on January 10, 2025.

Initially, two weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays will operate, with plans to gradually increase the frequency over time.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...
Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...