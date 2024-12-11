PIA resumes Turbat flights

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed operations from Karachi to Turbat as part of its efforts to restore its network.

The move is expected to boost the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which are vital for the country’s economy.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the flights from Karachi to Turbat began on December 10, with two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays. He said the national flag carrier is focusing on strengthening its operations for both Turbat and Gwadar.

Earlier, following the EASA’s lifting of restrictions on Pakistani flights operating to Europe, PIA announced its first flight from Islamabad to Paris on January 10, 2025.

Initially, two weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays will operate, with plans to gradually increase the frequency over time.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024