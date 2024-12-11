E-Paper | December 11, 2024

FBR launches faceless customs assessment for trade ease

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a Central Appraisement Unit (CAU) in Karachi to enhance the quality of assessment and ensure uniformity and transparency in the processing of Goods Declarations (GDs).

The CAU is a key component of the customs reforms under Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA), aimed at modernising customs operations to lighten the workload of appraising officers (AOs) and to enhance trade facilitation.

The new system is notified through a Customs General Order (CGO) No. 06 of 2024.

The CAU will handle consignments arriving at all terminals within Karachi Port and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ). GDs filed at various collectorates in Karachi will be allocated to the CAU for assessment.

Establishes CAU in Karachi to ensure transparency in GDs processing

In its initial phase, the FCA will operate exclusively within Karachi’s port terminals, with plans for a phased rollout to Air Freight Units (AFUs), dry ports, and border customs stations across Pakistan.

The Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi, will notify the CAU to be located at a designated site in Karachi. The CAU will operate under strict protocols to ensure the security and integrity of its processes.

The chief collector will post deputy/assistant collectors MIS/CAU in CAU, who will be responsible for the resolution of system-related and/or operational issues. The chief collector will also ensure complete isolation/sanitisation of the work environment of the relevant CAU Hall. No cellular phones will be allowed in the CAU.

The GDs allocated to CAU for assessment in the Customs Computerised System (CCS) will be

assigned to the AOs posted in CAU randomly in a group-less setting, one GD at a time on a ‘first in first out’ (FIFO) basis.

The GDs assessment will be completed per provisions of the Customs Act 1969 and rules made thereunder, including Valuation Rulings, Customs General Orders, Public Notices and instructions issued by the FBR from time to time, and other applicable laws and regulations.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...
Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...