Around 1.5m children begging in country’s streets, human rights day rally in Hyderabad told

HYDERABAD: A rally was held here on Tuesday under the aegis of the Society for the Protection of Rights of the Child (Sparc) in collaboration with the district administration to commemorate the Human Rights Day.

Speaking at the rally, an official of the district administration, Abdul Khaliq Baloch, said that a ban had already been imposed on child begging, adding that provincial social welfare department had been directed to pick up the children found begging and shift them to a rehabilitation centre.

He highlighted the importance of giving children a second chance in life to help them become productive citizens. He said there was no precise data of such children but estimates suggested that 1.2m to 1.5m children were involved in begging on streets in the country.

A social activist, Marvi Awan, discussed significance of civil society in safeguarding children’s rights while Syeda Qurat Shah, in-charge physiologist at the women development department, talked about the vital role played by Sparc in promoting human rights.

Punhoon Bheel, president of the Brick Kiln Workers Union, expressed his concern over the challenges being faced by kiln workers, especially in the context of climate change. He highlighted the need for policies that could protect these workers’ rights.

Sparc regional manager Kashif Bajeer criticised kiln owners for failing to contribute towards the security of their workers. He mentioned factors that forced children into begging in harsh circumstances.

He said Sparc was committed to child protection and human rights, particularly in promoting equality and justice for children. He said Sparc’s efforts were aligned with global theme of the Human Rights Day-2024: ‘Empowering communities for social justice’.

The event concluded with reaffirmation of Sparc’s commitment to a future where every child’s rights and dignity are upheld, reinforcing universal principles of child rights and human rights.

Two-day training in Larkana ends

In Larkana, a two-day training session on the ‘Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Sindh’ concluded on Tuesday.

Organised in collaboration with Larkana SSP’s office and Unicef Sindh, it was aimed at enhancing capacity of the police officers stationed in Larkana district and connected to child protection.

The training sessions covered critical topics such as child protection concerns, legal system in Sindh, interagency collaboration, child-friendly interaction by police and stress management for officers.

The facilitators at the workshop engaged the participants through presentations, group discussions and practical role-play exercises to ensure interactive learning.

The sessions were facilitated by Rizwana Jabeen, manager of the Child Protection, Hassan Hameed Shaikh (trainer & mentor) and Tayyab Korejo, child protection officer Larkana.

The training was chaired by SSP Dr Mir Rohal Khan Khoso who emphasised the importance of the skills imparted in addressing child protection concerns effectively.

In his closing remarks, he appreciated the efforts of the organisers and participants, stating: “This training has strengthened our collective resolve to protect vulnerable children and create a safer environment in Sindh”. He said the police department played a vital role in collaboration with the child protection unit in providing protection to the children.

Tayyab Korejo said the police department could play an effective role in highlighting children’s sensitive issues. “We need to guide parents also about the protection and ensuring the rights of children,” he said.

The police officials, especially connected to the investigation of children cases, admired the training and said it was very important and knowledgeable for investigation of cases relating to children’s issues.

The SSP, along with Mr Korejo the representatives from Unicef, distributed certificates among the participants in recognition of their active engagement and commitment to child protection. The participants also shared their feedback, expressing gratitude for the knowledge and tools provided to them during the workshop.

The training was organised with the vision of improving case management and referral systems for child protection in Sindh, fostering collaboration among departments and ensuring the psychological wellbeing of those involved in that critical work

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024