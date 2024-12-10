Security forces kill 6 terrorists in KP, Balochistan

BANNU: Police officials take part in the last rites of a martyred cop, on Monday.—Dawn

PESHAWAR / LAKKI MARWAT: Six terrorists were killed, while a policeman embraced martyrdom, in gun battles and a bomb explosion in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Monday, the military and Levies said.

Security forces conduc­ted an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ism­ail Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP), a statement iss­ued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Security forces effectively engaged their location and killed two of them, while one was captured with injuries, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to ISPR, the outlaws were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as targeted killing of innocent civilians.

Policeman martyred in Bannu; attack on Levies foiled in Qila Abdullah

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area, as security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Bannu clash

Meanwhile, two militants were killed in a clash with the police about an hour after they targeted a cop near Kiri Bridge on Haved road in Bannu.

Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid told journalists that two armed militants riding a motorcycle attacked Head Constable Ali Bahadar Khan while he was on his way to the cantonment police station for duty.

He said the cop was critically wounded and was immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital, but he could not survive.

Mr Shahid said the incident prompted swift and commandos of Quick Response Force (QRF) were sent to the area to chase the attackers and ensure their arrest.

The regional police chief said that police commandos came across the militants in the Miryan area, where an exchange of fire forced the attackers to abandon their motorcycle and take shelter inside a house.

He said an additional force, including policemen from nearby police stations and counter-terrorism (CTD) commandos led by DPO Ziauddin, was dispatched to the area to assist the QRF personnel.

“The militants opened fire on law enforcers when they tried to lay a siege to the house, injuring a cop identified as Amanullah Khan,” he said, adding that the suspects snatched weapons from the house owner and used them against the police.

He said police, backed by an armoured personnel carrier, responded effectively and neutralised both militants, adding that two 9mm pistols and ammunition were seized from the dead militants, while the wounded cop was shifted to hospital, and later referred to Peshawar for better treatment.

He said one of those killed was identified as Safeer alias Hamza, adding that he was the cousin of militant ‘commander’ Ibrahim alias Zarar. He further said that both the men were wanted by the police and CTD for their involvement in over a dozen militancy-related cases.

Attack on Levies foiled

In Qila Abdullah, two suspected attackers, who wanted to target a Levies station in the Mazai Adha area, were killed in a bomb explosion.

Levies officials said the blast took place in an orchard behind the Levies police station.

The Levies and personnel of other forces shifted the bodies to the trauma centre in Mazai Adha.

Qila Abdullah Assistant Commissioner Shahek Baloch said the killed men were apparently carrying the bomb to attack the Levies station on a motorbike but before reaching their target the device went off killing them both on the spot.

“They wanted to attack the Levies police station but the bomb exploded in an orchard behind the Levies police station,” the officer said, adding that the bodies were blown up and were beyond recognition.

He said a motorcycle was found at the explosion site while pistols were recovered from the deceased’s possession.

It was the fourth blast in Qila Abdullah over the past two weeks.

Levies officials said that bomb disposal squad was called for combing the area. Further investigation is in progress.

Security forces praised

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in the Kulachi area.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing two terrorists and arresting another during the operation.

