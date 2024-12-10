No immediate outcome from ‘N’-PPP huddle

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting between the ruling PML-N and its main ally PPP, held on Monday to address mounting differences between both sides remained inconclusive, with neither party releasing any information or press statement about the outcome of the engagement.

The PPP issued a brief press release detailing the names of the members from both sides who attended the meeting held at the Governor’s Annexe in Punjab House.

The meeting was held to review the PPP’s reservations regarding its representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and the lack of a level playing field for the party’s political activities in Punjab, which is governed by the PML-N.

According to PPP sources, the party formally expressed its annoyance over the PML-N not taking coalition partners on board while making key policy decisions.

Party leaders expressed particular concern over the practice of “hasty legi­slation” in parliament and categorically told the PML-N representatives that if they wanted continued cooperation from the party, they must change their attitude of taking coalition partners for granted.

The issue of internet slowdowns also came under discussion, with PPP leaders telling the government that such disruptions were affecting businesses in the country. They warned that if prompt measures were not taken to rectify the situation, future investments, particularly foreign investments, would be at risk.

According to the sources, the PPP leaders also raised concerns about the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River in Punjab’s Cholistan area, saying the project would render lands in Sindh “completely barren”. They drew the attention of the PML-N leaders to ongoing protests in various parts of Sindh against the project.

A PPP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two sides discussed political and legislative matters, including the contentious issue of water distribution among the provinces. The PPP leaders sought an explanation from the PML-N on where they would source water for the Cholistan canals. The PPP warned that this project could lead the country toward a drought-like situation.

Additionally, representatives from KP and Balochistan raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in their provinces.

The teams of both sides met under an assurance given by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in a recent meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to address the PPP’s concerns. It was decided that the teams of both parties would hold regular meetings to resolve their differences.

This marks the first visible breach between the two main coalition partners since the formation of the PML-N-led government following the February 2024 general elections.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024