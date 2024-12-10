Imran, Bushra testify in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan and spouse Bushra Bibi on Monday testified in the £190 million case, which pertains to the Al-Qadir Trust, with the PTI founder describing the corruption charges against him as ‘politically motivated’ orchestrated by his opponents allegedly with the support of state institutions.

The case centres on the transfer of £190 million from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan, in which it is claimed that the PTI founder and his wife illegally benefited through the Al-Qadir Trust. Mr Khan argued that the funds were transferred as part of an out-of-court settlement between the NCA and Malik Riaz’s family, with no involvement or personal gain for him or his family.

The PTI founder accused the ruling coalition and former military establishment of conspiring to remove him from power through a no-confidence motion in April 2022. He alleged that the subsequent corruption charges, including the current case, are part of a broader effort to tarnish his political career and dismantle the PTI.

“After my government was removed through a regime-change operation, a campaign of baseless cases against me and my family began. This case is a prime example of political victimisation,” Imran Khan stated during his testimony.

Ex-PM denies charges, claims case is ‘prime example’ of political victimisation

The PTI leader maintained that neither he nor his family benefited from the Al-Qadir Trust, which he emphasised was established to provide quality education to less privileged students. “The Al-Qadir University Trust is operational, serving the public, and has no connection to any financial irregularities,” he said.

The former premier accused the National Accountability Bureau of acting on behalf of his political opponents, alleging that evidence exonerating him was deliberately withheld. He also criticised the judicial process, alleging that false convictions were engineered to block his participation in future elections.

He claimed that his party members, supporters, and even family members had been subjected to harassment and wrongful imprisonment in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, protests. “My political rivals have weaponised institutions to crush dissent and curb democracy,” he said.

Mr Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi, testifying before the accountability court, accused the NAB of acting as a tool of political victimisation, targeting her and her husband after his ouster from power.

She stated, “I have been implicated in this case solely due to my relationship with Imran Khan, who has been a victim of political conspiracy since his removal as the prime minister. Despite being innocent, my husband and I have been subjected to repeated malicious prosecutions.”

She highlighted that the charges against her in the Toshakhana case as well as other investigations, were baseless and driven by ulterior motives. She also pointed to the suspension of earlier convictions by the Islamabad High Court as evidence of their innocence.

Addressing allegations related to the Al-Qadir University Trust, Bushra Bibi defended its establishment as a philanthropic endeavour. “The university was founded as a noble initiative to serve less privileged communities in remote areas. The evidence clearly shows that no undue advantage or personal gain has been derived by me, my husband, or our family.”

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned further hearing till Dec 12.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024