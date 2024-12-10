National Savings Schemes rates slashed

KARACHI: Rates of profit on National Savings Schemes (NSS) have been revised with effect from Dec 10, reported Arif Habib Ltd on Monday.

The government has reduced the profits on savings but the biggest cut was made on Savings Account by 250 basis points. The profit fell to 13.5pc from 16pc.

The Regular Income profit was slightly reduced by 10bps to 12.1pc. However, the return on Serwa Islamic Savings Account and Serwa Islamic Term Account were reduced by 72bps to 10.44pc.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024