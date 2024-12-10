E-Paper | December 10, 2024

Pakistan emerges from crisis: US official

Amin Ahmed Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The United States is Paki­stan’s indispensable partner as economic partnership between the two countries has been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, US Charge d’Affaires, Natalie Baker said on Monday.

Addressing the fifth Pakistan-America Busin­ess Forum Summit, Mr Baker said Pakistan looks to move beyond the economic crisis and implement difficult but necessary structural economic reforms to realise a more prosperous future.

Today, he said, Pakistan is emerging from serious economic challenges and is looking to undertake difficult but desperately needed economic reforms, and the US will support Pakistan through this transition.

“We want Pakistan and its citizens to succeed and to become an economic powerhouse”, Baker said, adding that he was impressed by the ambitions of Pakistani youth, their ideas, and their commitment to seeing a better and brighter future for their country.

That brighter future includes economic opportunities in technology, business, trade, climate resilience, and security. “If Pakistan realises its potential in these areas for growth and development, the result will benefit not only Pakistan but also the region and the world, US Charge d’Affaires remarked.

Mr Baker said that the US remains Pakistan’s largest export market globally.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024

