E-Paper | December 10, 2024

Remittances fall 5pc in November

Shahid Iqbal Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 06:30am
The rupee gained three paise against the dollar to Rs277.98 on Monday.—AFP/file
The rupee gained three paise against the dollar to Rs277.98 on Monday.—AFP/file

KARACHI: Remittances sent by workers during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year FY25 jumped 34 per cent, but fell last month compared to the preceding month.

The latest data issued by the State Bank on Monday shows that remittances could reach the target of $35 billion set by the government for the current fiscal year.

According to the State Bank, overseas Pakistanis sent $14.76bn during July-Nov FY25 — an increase of 33.6pc over $11.05bn sent in the same period during the last fiscal year (FY24).

The sharp increase is clearly an outcome of the crackdown on illegal currency businesses like Hundi and Hawala.

Inflows jump 34pc to $14.7bn in 5MFY25

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb said in Karachi on Saturday that the government expects an inflow of about $35bn in the form of remittances during FY25.

Remittances totalled $30.25bn in FY24.

The month-wise breakdown of remittances shows a decrease of 4.55 per cent as it fell to $2.91bn last month from $3.05bn in October. The November inflow, however, showed a growth of 29.1 per cent year-on-year. During the first five months of the present financial year, the government received $3.7bn more in remittances than during the same period of last year. The rise in remittances stabilised the exchange rate and helped to keep a balance between supply and demand.

Highest inflow

Further analysis shows that the largest amount of $3.63bn was received from Saudi Arabia during July-Nov 25 — a growth of 36.5 per cent year-on-year.

The second highest inflow of $2.95bn was from the UAE. This head saw the highest growth of 54.6 per cent year-on-year. Inflows from the United Kingdom amounted to $2.18bn — the third largest sum.

The inflows from all destinations are showing a positive trend during the current fiscal year.

Other important inflows were $1.77bn from the EU countries. This head exceeded the inflows from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States.

Some currency experts expressed concern over the changing political scenario in the Middle East as more than half of the remittances are received from this region.

Receipts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other GCC countries represented 55 per cent of the total inflows during the July-November period of FY25.

“Any political change in theses counties could deal a blow to inflows for Pakistan,” said a currency expert.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...
CPEC slowdown
Updated 09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

Current CPEC slowdown doesn't mean China has lost interest in the connectivity project or in Pakistan.
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...