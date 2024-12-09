AI report highlights economic impacts

Around 15 per cent of Cambodia’s total population and 16pc of its agricultural land are at risk of flooding, while by 2050, climate change could reduce the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by approximately 3pc to 9.4pc, according to a disaster risk assessment report, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial data.

The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) unveiled their report today, Dec 6. This marks the first use of AI and geospatial data to assess and analyse disaster risks in the country, providing detailed insights into flood and drought risks using data collected since 2001.

Experts at the launch highlighted that traditional risk assessment methods are no longer sufficient to manage disasters or address increasingly severe climate change impacts.

The report indicated that Cambodia is highly vulnerable to flood and drought risks, with significant socio-economic impacts. Over the past two decades, these disasters have caused annual losses averaging $148 million.

“Cambodia faces severe threats from floods and droughts, particularly in high-risk communes around Tonle Sap Lake, along the Mekong River and in the southern plains,” the report read.

Additionally, approximately 29pc of the population and 33pc of agricultural land are exposed to drought risks.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024