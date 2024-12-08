E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Pope looks to his legacy, names 21 cardinals

AFP Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 12:19pm

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will on Saturday create 21 new cardinals from five continents, including bishops from Algiers, Tehran, Tokyo and Abidjan — many of whom may one day help choose his successor.

In the tenth such consistory since he became pope in 2013, Pope Francis, 87, is seeking again to shape the upper echelons of the Catholic Church in his image, and consolidate his legacy as the leader of a more inclusive and global institution.

The Argentine pope — the first pontiff from Latin America — has championed a grassroots Church that values its faithful even far from the Vatican, and has sought to promote the clergy of developing countries to the highest ranks.

This year, Pope Francis has selected five bishops from Latin America (Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Argentina), and two from Africa (Ivory Coast, Algeria) to become cardinals.

The Asia-Pacific region, where Catholicism is growing the fastest, is represented with promotions of the archbishop of Tokyo and the bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Melbourne, Australia.

Pope Francis has also selected Belgian prelate Dominique Joseph Mathieu, who serves as the archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan in Iran. After Saturday’s promotions, Pope Francis will have chosen nearly 78 per cent of the 140 so-called “elector” cardinals.

Twenty of the new group are under the age of 80, making them eligible to vote in the conclave that would be called to choose a new pope in the event of Pope Francis’ death or resignation. But there is no guarantee that his appointments would share his views.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...