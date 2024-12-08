Negotiations for peace in Kurram continue

KURRAM: Pashtun Qaumi Jirga comprising all political parties and the provincial government-sponsored jirga separately held negotiations with representatives of the two sides to Kurram conflict to restore lasting peace in the region.

Amid the peace negotiations continuing for the last five days, main Parachinar road and other arteries in the area remained closed to traffic.

Malik Naseer Kokikhel, Shahpur Khan and Mufti Kifayatullah told journalists on Saturday that the members of Pashtun Qaumi Jirga held negotiations with the elders of both the parties in Sadda, Parachinar and other places in Kurram tribal district.

On the other hand, the provincial government-sponsored jirga, consisting of elders of Orakzai, Hangu and Kohat, is also engaged in negotiations with the elders of the two sides in the commissioner’s office in Kohat.

According to the deputy commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mahsud, the elders during the jirga in Kohat had agreed to an indefinite ceasefire agreement and negotiations were underway for a formal ceasefire agreement.

