E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Negotiations for peace in Kurram continue

Our Correspondent Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 12:45pm

KURRAM: Pashtun Qaumi Jirga comprising all political parties and the provincial government-sponsored jirga separately held negotiations with representatives of the two sides to Kurram conflict to restore lasting peace in the region.

Amid the peace negotiations continuing for the last five days, main Parachinar road and other arteries in the area remained closed to traffic.

Malik Naseer Kokikhel, Shahpur Khan and Mufti Kifayatullah told journalists on Saturday that the members of Pashtun Qaumi Jirga held negotiations with the elders of both the parties in Sadda, Parachinar and other places in Kurram tribal district.

On the other hand, the provincial government-sponsored jirga, consisting of elders of Orakzai, Hangu and Kohat, is also engaged in negotiations with the elders of the two sides in the commissioner’s office in Kohat.

According to the deputy commissioner of Kurram, Javedullah Mahsud, the elders during the jirga in Kohat had agreed to an indefinite ceasefire agreement and negotiations were underway for a formal ceasefire agreement.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...