Protesters threaten to blockade AJK today as talks stall

MUZAFFARABAD: The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a coalition of civil society activists advocating for rights in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), announced on Friday that it would stage long marches towards the territory’s entry points on Saturday after talks with the government failed to yield results.

A ministerial team engaged in initial negotiations with the JKJAAC’s core committee in Muzaffarabad late on Thursday following a near-total wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the region. However, no significant progress was made, following which the civil society coalition called on the public to continue observing a strike until Friday noon.

On Friday, a partial and peaceful strike was observed across the region. While private transport was sparse, public transport on major routes remained suspended, and many urban shops stayed closed.

JKJAAC leader announces long march

After Friday prayers, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir addressed hundreds at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad’s Upper Adda, announcing plans for long marches to the region’s entry points.

He said the march from Muzaffarabad division would proceed to Brarkot, the entry point bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district. In the Poonch division, marches would head towards Kohala (Bagh-Abbottabad border), Tain Dhalkot and Azad Pattan, linking Poonch and Sudhnoti districts with Rawalpindi. Immediately, there was no information about the Mirpur division.

Mr Mir allowed traders to reopen their shops until 11am on Saturday, enabling residents to make necessary purchases before the lockdown began.

He accused the government of “stubbornness” for refusing to release detained activists and repeal what he termed a “black law”, alleging these actions were part of an agenda to create unrest in the region.

“The government mistakenly believes the people have grown weary and will no longer support JKJAAC. This platform has empowered the public by raising awareness about their rights and enabling them to distinguish between right and wrong,” he said.

Govt defends stance

AJK Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed countered the JKJAAC’s accusations, calling their demands inflexible.

“The government proposed a procedural release of detainees and offered to address concerns over the contentious presidential ordinance through a broad-based consultative committee,” he told Dawn earlier in the day.

“Agreeing to hold talks is one thing, but refusing to budge from your demands is another. They must abandon their inflexibility,” Mr Saeed added.

Later in the evening, the information minister held a press conference alongside two cabinet colleagues, reiterating an invitation to the JKJAAC for serious negotiations. “The talks have not failed; the first session simply ended inconclusively,” he said.

While recognising the democratic right to protest, he urged the JKJAAC to act responsibly.

“You may stage sit-ins, but avoid blocking routes, as it would affect patients, students, travellers and citizens from all walks of life,” he said.

Mr Saeed maintained that the presidential ordinance held no validity following its suspension by the Supreme Court and questioned why controversy continued over something that no longer existed.

Bagh traders oppose lockdown

In Bagh, Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, a traders’ leader, announced that they would not participate in Saturday’s lockdown. “Shops will remain open, and public transport will operate as usual,” a video clip showed him telling a gathering.

Separately, Bagh Mayor Abdul Qayyum Baig and Deputy Mayor Afraz Gardezi held a press conference where they alleged that the unrest was being fuelled by an Indian agenda.

Criticising the chanting of anti-Pakistan slogans during demonstrations, they described such actions as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

“It is ironic that the youth are being manipulated in this manner. If every sensible person does not step up, we could face a disaster we cannot afford,” Mr Baig, a retired major, warned.

Challenging the protesters’ intentions, he said: “If they are truly passionate, they should cross the Line of Control (LoC) and confront the Hindus who are butchering our brethren. Those creating unrest here to fulfil the nefarious designs of Hindus will face resistance from conscientious citizens.”

The mayor commended traders for their decision to keep shops open and urged the government to deploy administrative resources across all districts to protect those wishing to resume normal business.

Deputy Mayor Gardezi supported addressing genuine public concerns but warned against fostering chaos and anarchy.

Information Minister Saeed also commended Bagh traders for their “wise decision”.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024