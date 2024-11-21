High-powered PPP body to raise ‘unresolved’ issues

• Development follows Bilawal’s scathing critique of ruling ally

• PPP leader says Dar already in touch with senior parliamentarians

KARACHI: Frustrated by what it perceives as continued “disrespect” despite being part of the ruling coalition and unmet commitments from the PML-N, the PPP on Wednesday formed a high-level committee to “raise issues” with Islamabad, delivering a pointed message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it could no longer offer unconditional support to his government.

In a brief statement, Bilawal House announced that the PPP chairman had formed a committee “to raise issues with the federal government”, which would come up with its report at the next meeting of the Central Executive Committee.

The committee comprises Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Hyder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

“The committee will interact with the federal government to raise the issues and will submit its report to the CEC meeting to be held next month,” the statement said.

PPP sources said the composition of the committee, with several senior party figures, reflected the “sensitivity of the issues” within the party.

The development came in less than a week after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered a scathing critique of his ruling ally, expressing frustration over the “disrespect” felt by his party despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

The PPP chairman, in an informal conversation with reporters at Bilawal House, had also accused the PML-N of reneging on commitments after the 26th Constitutional Amendment’s passage. He had also hinted at a possible review of the PPP’s eight-month alliance in the Centre with the PML-N-led government in the PPP’s upcoming CEC meeting. He said he would present the “facts and ground realities” before party leaders to decide a future strategy.

“The individuals nominated to the committee have already been engaging with the federal government in various capacities,” said a senior PPP leader.

“However, the party’s top leadership has decided to streamline these efforts by forming a dedicated committee to address all pending issues with the federal government. Whether it’s about the Centre’s allocated funds for Sindh, matters related to south Punjab, or unmet promises made by the PML-N, the PPP will now raise these concerns under a single, unified platform.”

When asked what prompted the PPP leadership to devise such a plan, the response pointed to a growing sense of urgency within the party ranks, suggesting that the PPP feels the PML-N government has come to take its support for granted.

“The [PPP] chairman has already pointed out how a draft of the crucial legislation was passed by the federal cabinet, then it went to print, and at the final stage, we were provided the copy on the floor of the assembly to read and asked to vote in its favour,” the PPP leader added.

The PPP leader responded affirmatively when asked about any response from the government after the PPP chairman raised questions about the seriousness of PM Shehbaz and his team regarding talks on unmet commitments.

“Ishaq Dar Sahib [deputy prime minister and foreign minister] is already in touch with our senior parliamentarians to address the issues,” said the PPP leader.

“There’s been no formal meeting or sitting yet over the pending issues, as several members of the PPP committee and government dignitaries were out of the country, but we are consistently exchanging our thoughts and concerns with them. And one thing we have conveyed very loud and clear is that such an attitude can no longer work. What was meant to happen has happened, but from now on, we can no longer offer support in this manner.”

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024